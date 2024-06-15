Криворізькі майстри створили робота з кулеметом! Що вміють новітні наземні дрони-“равлики”?

15.06.2024 15:34

Евакуатор, розміновувач та кулеметник – в одному екземплярі! Винахідники із Кривого Рогу розробили роботизовані платформи для допомоги Збройним силам України. Машини мають мінімізувати участь людини на полі бою. Тим самим зберегти життя. Як працюють наземні дрони?

