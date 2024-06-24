Фура влетіла прямо в маршрутку! Кривава автотроща у Кривому Розі. Які наслідки?

24.06.2024 20:59

Понад два десятки постраждалих! Моторошна ДТП у Кривому Розі. Там фура протаранила заповнену пасажирами маршрутку. Аварія сталася вранці, коли світлофори ще не працювали. Чому водій вантажівки не поступився дорогою громадському транспорту та в якому стані пасажири буса?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Найбільша увага зараз Донеччині та постачанню нашим силам усього, що необхідно – звернення Президента

24.06.2024 20:39

Закатала 10-річну доньку в бетон! Шокуюча розправа у Кривому Розі. Що розповіли сусіди?

24.06.2024 19:56

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 24.06.2024

24.06.2024 10:57

Що більше ми можемо, то швидше вдасться примусити Росію до справедливого миру – звернення Президента

23.06.2024 20:57

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 23.06.2024

23.06.2024 11:53

Максимально працюємо, щоб здобути Україні можливість повноцінно відповідати на російський терор – звернення Президента

22.06.2024 19:58
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com