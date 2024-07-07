Люди у відчаї! Замість 46 гривень за куб тепер 125, чому у Марганці підняли тарифи на воду?

07.07.2024 15:12

Замість 46 гривень за куб тепер 125. Жителі Марганця обурені новим тарифом на воду. Він один із найвищих на Дніпропетровщині. Люди кажуть – не мають грошей, аби сплачувати ці золоті рахунки. До того ж нарікають і на якість питної у крані. Що на це відповідають у водоканалі?

