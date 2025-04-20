Таємниці Древнього Дніпра – Що Приховує Монастирський Острів?

Прогулятися дном річки, не намочивши ніг, побачити вулкан та гірські породи, що у 10 разів старші за динозаврів! Виявляється, усе це можна зробити просто у середмісті Дніпра – в районі Монастирського острову. Там вирують природні аномалії та навіть є напівдорогоцінне каміння!

