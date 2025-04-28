ЗАГАДКОВИЙ надгробок в ангарі: Моторошна знахідка на Дніпропетровщині! Які міфи розвіяла?

28.04.2025 20:33
Video thumbnail for youtube video dzkd2yoroym

Надгробком підпирали стелю. Унікальну знахідку початку 19 століття знайшли в Солонянській громаді, у звичайному сільському ангарі. На чорну мармурову брилу з жіночими ініціалами випадково натрапили місцеві. Ким виявилася померла та що написано на її могильній плиті?

