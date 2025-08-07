Масована атака шахедів по Дніпру та області! Які наслідки?

07.08.2025 11:50
Video thumbnail for youtube video 1eq0jyytbdi

 

Масована атака шахедів по Дніпру та області! Які наслідки та руйнування від ударних дронів. Дізнавайтесь останні новини, та будьте в курсі подій в # ukraine з нами! Підписуйтесь на #11канал!

