Як виглядає найстильніша водійка тролейбуса у Дніпрі?

10.08.2025 12:27
Video thumbnail for youtube video e5hylpgshge

Як виглядає найстильніша водійка тролейбуса у Дніпрі? З яскравими заколками та в сукнях – саме так Світлана Батлер щодня приходить на роботу й дарує пасажирам гарний настрій. У цьому відео про зірку соцмереж, якою стала водійка дніпровського тролейбуса!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Video thumbnail for youtube video cdck9_dh5_i

Розуміємо намір росіян спробувати обманути Америку, не допустимо цього – звернення Президента

10.08.2025 21:08
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 10.08.2025

10.08.2025 8:23
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 09.08.2025

09.08.2025 8:08
Video thumbnail for youtube video 6pk9vrx2atq

Як пологовий будинок оговтується від балістичного удару ворога?

08.08.2025 16:33
u-kam-yanskomu-pereviryayut-stan-ukryttiv

У Кам’янському перевіряють стан укриттів

08.08.2025 12:32
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 08.08.2025

08.08.2025 8:04