Скандал навколо Дніпровської опери: чому дніпряни проти нового логотипа?

13.08.2025 18:10
Video thumbnail for youtube video _vxftzeho2u

Скандал навколо Дніпровської опери: чому дніпряни проти нового логотипа? Глядачі ребрендинг не оцінили – назвали несмаком і навіть помітили в ньому російський слід. Чи планує театр реагувати на зауваження? У скільки йому обійшлася нова емблема та що про це кажуть професійні дизайнери?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 14.08.2025

14.08.2025 8:08
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 13.08.2025

13.08.2025 8:05
Video thumbnail for youtube video _attzsx96me

Мир може бути сталим тільки за участю України в підготовці відповідних рішень – звернення Президента

12.08.2025 21:02
Video thumbnail for youtube video 3gfyibtnqbs

Подвійне вбивство шокувало Кам’янське! Хто виявився підозрюваним?

12.08.2025 16:06
u-kam-yanskomu-projshla-urochysta-czeremoniya-nagorodzhennya-proyektu-molod-bez-mezh

У Кам’янському пройшла урочиста церемонія нагородження проєкту “Молодь без меж”

12.08.2025 12:19
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 12.08.2025

12.08.2025 8:07