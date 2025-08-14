Жахливий випадок у Дніпрі: чоловік втопився у дворовому колодязі! Нещасний випадок чи хтось допоміг?

14.08.2025 20:23
Video thumbnail for youtube video quxizfziqtg

Трагічна загибель чоловіка у дворовому колодязі! На житломасиві Тополя жахливий випадок стався буквально перед очима шокованих очевидців. Які деталі розповідають свідки та як справу кваліфікують поліцейські?

