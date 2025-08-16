Неймовірні історії успіху чемпіонів з Дніпра!

16.08.2025 16:28
Video thumbnail for youtube video yj8r0dmqkyg

Дивіться про досягнення та Неймовірні історії успіху чемпіонів з Дніпра на світових спортивних аренах. У цьому відео зібрали для вас ТОП-5 дніпровських зірок спорту!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 17.08.2025

17.08.2025 9:00
prezydenty-ukrayiny-ta-ssha-obgovoryly-zustrich-na-alyasczi-u-dvostoronnomu-formati-a-potim-razom-z-yevropejskymy-lideramy

Президенти України та США обговорили зустріч на Алясці у двосторонньому форматі, а потім разом з європейськими лідерами

16.08.2025 13:12
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 16.08.2025

16.08.2025 8:14
sim-yam-poleglyh-zahysnykiv-vruchyly-derzhavni-nagorody

Сім’ям полеглих захисників вручили державні нагороди

15.08.2025 12:58
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 15.08.2025

15.08.2025 8:22
Video thumbnail for youtube video quxizfziqtg

Жахливий випадок у Дніпрі: чоловік втопився у дворовому колодязі! Нещасний випадок чи хтось допоміг?

14.08.2025 20:23