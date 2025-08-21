Ночували під деревами та на асфальті: Евакуаційний колапс у Павлограді! Як розмістили людей?

21.08.2025 17:43
Video thumbnail for youtube video p2o2mgk4kj4

Ночували під деревами та на асфальті: Евакуаційний колапс у Павлограді! А все через прорив росіян у районі Добропілля, після якого кількість переселенців з прифронтових громад зросла буквально у рази. Чи змогли розвантажити транзитний центр для евакуюваних та як розмістили людей?

