В Кам’янському у ліцеї №20 після капремонту відкрили сучасний харчоблок

06.10.2025 18:24
v-kam-yanskomu-u-liczeyi-n20-pislya-kapremontu-vidkryly-suchasnyj-harchoblok

У Кам’янському продовжують реформувати систему шкільного харчування. Новітній харчоблок після капітального ремонту тепер є і в ліцеї №20. Він відповідає усім сучасним стандартам. Проєкт реалізували коштом державного бюджету у співфінансуванні з міським.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Video thumbnail for youtube video est290b4-mq

На цю зиму збережемо фіксовану ціну на газ для побутових споживачів, підвищень ціни газу не буде – звернення Президента

07.10.2025 20:38
Video thumbnail for youtube video 25y-f0spste

Борщ тепер буде без м’яса? Ціни шокують! Що далі?

07.10.2025 16:46
u-nimechchyni-pidpysaly-dogovir-pro-spivpraczyu-mizh-kam-yanskym-ta-vuppertalem

У Німеччині підписали договір про співпрацю між Кам’янським та Вупперталем

07.10.2025 12:35
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-29092025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 07.10.2025

07.10.2025 8:10
Video thumbnail for youtube video las1--etdyy

Дав чіткі завдання щодо електрики – щодо об’єктів генерації та додаткового обладнання на зиму; збільшуємо запаси обладнання – звернення Президента

06.10.2025 20:45
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-29092025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 06.10.2025

06.10.2025 8:15