Громада Кам’янського передала захисникам автівку, яка необхідна для виконання бойових завдань

10.10.2025 13:26
gromada-kam-yanskogo-peredala-zahysnykam-avtivku-yaka-neobhidna-dlya-vykonannya-bojovyh-zavdan

Кам’янське продовжує підтримувати українських військових, які боронять нашу країну на передовій. Громада та волонтери об’єднались, щоб зібрати кошти та придбати захисникам те, що їм потрібно. Цього разу передали на фронт автівку, що необхідна нашим воїнам для виконання бойових завдань.

