Ракетами по Києву, дронами по росії. Які наслідки обміну ударами?

25.03.2024 16:08

Щонайменше п’ять постраждалих в столиці. Вранці росіяни балістикою вдарили по Києву. Пошкодження у чотирьох районах міста. Вночі ж противник атакував дронами південь країни. Тим часом у Криму ворог втратив великі десантні кораблі. А на Ростовщині бавовна на найбільшій електростанції.

