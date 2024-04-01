Польща БЛОКУЄ транзит української агропродукції! Чи вплине це на економіку України?!?

01.04.2024 20:45

На Польщу поки не розраховуємо. З 1 квітня країна-сусідка зупинила транзит української агропродукції через свою територію. Про це повідомили представники польського уряду. Чи вплине це на економіку України та який зиск із цього матиме Польща

