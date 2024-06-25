Плюси, мінуси і “підводні камені” рекрутингу. Представник Міноборони Бежевець приголомшив цифрами

25.06.2024 20:39

Плюси, мінуси і “підводні камені” рекрутингу. Представник Міноборони Бежевець приголомшив цифрами

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 26.06.2024

26.06.2024 10:59

Реалізуємо все, що потрібно, щоб пройтися кожним розділом наших відносин із ЄС – звернення Президента

25.06.2024 22:36

За неї билася ціла команда. Історія дівчинки, що подолала рак. Чим віддячила своїм рятівникам?

25.06.2024 13:33

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 25.06.2024

25.06.2024 11:18

Фура влетіла прямо в маршрутку! Кривава автотроща у Кривому Розі. Які наслідки?

24.06.2024 20:59

Найбільша увага зараз Донеччині та постачанню нашим силам усього, що необхідно – звернення Президента

24.06.2024 20:39
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com