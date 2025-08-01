Важливі зміни серпня! Що потрібно знати українцям?

01.08.2025 16:07
Важливі зміни серпня! Що потрібно знати українцям? Подивіться!

Дуже важливо, що почала зараз тиснути на Росію перспектива нових санкцій – звернення Президента

01.08.2025 20:27
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 01.08.2025

01.08.2025 8:05
Українські підрозділи захищають позиції і кожну російську спробу просуватися на Донеччині, Сумщині, Харківщині зрештою відбивають – звернення Президента

31.07.2025 20:22
u-kam-yanskomu-tryvaye-pidgotovka-osvitnih-zakladiv-do-novogo-navchalnogo-roku

У Кам’янському триває підготовка освітніх закладів до нового навчального року

31.07.2025 19:32
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 31.07.2025

31.07.2025 8:02
Дістали уламок з мозку: що пережила вагітна, яка вижила після атаки по пологовому?

30.07.2025 20:35