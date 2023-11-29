«Про Кривий Ріг» 29.11.2023


Рвуться труби/ Протекли дахи/Загинув через неправильне харчування – спецпроект “Про Кривий Ріг”.

Про Кривий Ріг
«Про Кривий Ріг» 22.11.2023
Погрожував учням ножем / Котокафе / Пальне дорожчає - спецпроект "Про ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 15.11.2023
Перейменування не на часі?/Забрали дітей/Якість повітря - спецпроект ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 08.11.2023
Обікрав пенсіонерів / Куди витрачають бюджет? / Хлібне звалище - ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 01.11.2023
Розкрадав залізницю. МатеМаша повертається. Де допомога? Про події у ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 18.10.2023
Невідомі повідомили про мінування у школах. Чиновники витратять понад ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 11.10.2023
ПроКривийРіг: БАТЬКИ-ЗВІРІ/ Нове шахрайство/ СКАЗ повертається/
«Про Кривий Ріг» 05.10.2023
Бруд, антисанітарія та навіть отруєння! Як Апостолове виживає без ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 20.09.2023
Автотроща з тролейбусом / Бензин по 60 / Вода повертається / ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 13.09.2023
Підготовка до зими / Без води / Обережно, сказ / 13.09.23 - спецпроєкт ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 06.09.2023
Сплеск шкідливих речовин / Новий комунальний додаток / Безкоштовне ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 30.08.2023
Трагедія на воді / Знущання з собаки / Школи - укриттями / Ні ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 02.08.2023
Місто попрощалось з жертвами теракту / Водопостачання збільшили / ...
