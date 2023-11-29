РЕЗОНАНСНІ заяви Безуглої, Арахамії, Арестовича. Що вони НЕСУТЬ? – у ВАСИЛЬЄВ Гостро


Нападки депутатки Марьяни Безуглої на головкома Залужного, одкровення Давіда Арахамії про переговори з росіянами, провокаційні промови Олексія Арестовича, президентські та депутатські вибори. Резонансні заяви можновладців. Що вони несуть? Розбирались з політологом Андрієм Клячіним у Васильєв Гостро.

Васильєв Гостро
3 переглядів

