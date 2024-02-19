«Про Нікополь» 19.02.2024

Гатять з артилерії та дронів/ Повернення з полону/ Подорожує Україною, здолав 2 тис км – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

Про Нікополь
3 переглядів

«Про Нікополь» 15.02.2024
Цивільні під ворожим прицілом/ Жбурнув вибухівку під ноги/ Напад ...
«Про Нікополь» 12.02.2024
Зухвале вбивство розкрито/ Загострення ситуації на ЗАЕС/ Безперервні ...
«Про Нікополь» 08.02.2024
Розстріляли заступника міського голови/ Знову ботулізм/ Допомога ...
«Про Нікополь» 05.02.2024
Артилерійський терор/ Замінування Запорізької АЕС/ Збільшення хворих ...
«Про Нікополь» 01.02.2024
Артилерійський терор/ Евакуювали ціле містечко/ Відключення світла - ...
«Про Нікополь» 29.01.2024
Порушення ядерної безпеки/ Обстріл: двоє поранених/ Будуть з питною! - ...
«Про Нікополь» 25.01.2024
Ні дня спокою від ворожих атак/Мобільна амбулаторія/Як місцеві ...
«Про Нікополь» 22.01.2024
Погіршення ситуації на ЗАЕС, атаки по Нікополю та Марганцю, планові ...
«Про Нікополь» 18.01.2024
Атаки дронами не вщухають, народженні під звук сирен, чи готові жінки ...
«Про Нікополь» 15.01.2024
Порушення ядерної безпеки, вдарили з артилерії по Марганцю, скасували ...
«Про Нікополь» 11.01.2024
Дрон влучив в автівку / Планові відключення світла / Що чекають від ...
«Про Нікополь» 08.01.2024
Обстріли: є загиблі та поранені / Ожеледиця / Що довелося пережити у ...
