До Дніпропетровщини з-за кордону повернулося понад півтисячі людей

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 12, 2020: People in face masks in the arrival hall at the Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow. The airport has enhanced security screening of arriving passengers for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Russia has suspended most flights from China, Iran, and South Korea with the remaining flights transferred to Terminal F at the Sheremetyevo International Airport. On 13 March, Russia is to introduce the same security measures in relation to flights from Italy, Germany, France and Spain. All the passengers arriving at the airport's Terminal F must fill in a form and have their temperature measured. As of 12 March 2020, Russia has confirmed 28 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 16 cases in Moscow. Sergei Bobylev/TASSÐîññèÿ. Ìîñêîâñêàÿ îáëàñòü. Ïàññàæèðû â ìåäèöèíñêèõ ìàñêàõ, ïðèáûâøèå ðåéñîì èç Èòàëèè, â àýðîïîðòó Øåðåìåòüåâî. Óñèëåííûé ìåäèöèíñêèé êîíòðîëü ââåäåí äëÿ ïàññàæèðîâ, ïðèáûâøèõ èç ñòðàí, ãäå ïîëó÷èë øèðîêîå ðàñïðîñòðàíåíèå êîðîíàâèðóñ COVID-2019. Ñ 13 ìàðòà Ðîññèÿ âðåìåííî îãðàíè÷èâàåò àâèàñîîáùåíèå ñ Èòàëèåé, Ãåðìàíèåé, Èñïàíèåé è Ôðàíöèåé. Ñåðãåé Áîáûëåâ/ÒÀÑÑ