‼️НАЖИВО. Чи є ЗАТОРИ через ремонт? СИТУАЦІЯ на дорогах Дніпра

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13:40 22.11.2023
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Лагодять трамвайний переїзд на перехресті проспекту Яворницького та вулиці Грушевського.

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