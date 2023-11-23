ПЕРЕДЧАСНО народжені. Завдяки медикам навчилися виходжувати найменьших за вагою немовлят.

23.11.2023 14:04

У Дніпрі виходжують немовлят із надмалою вагою. На підтримку приходять і батьки, які вже пройшли цей шлях.

