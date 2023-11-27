Вшосте дніпряни вийшли на пікет: вимагають збільшення витрат на армію, а не на благоустрій міста.

27.11.2023 15:02

“Не дороги, а дрони”: у Дніпрі шосту суботу поспіль люди влаштовують пікети біля стін міської ради. Вимоги – не витрачати бюджетні кошти на некритично важливі закупівлі, а спрямовувати гроші виключно на допомогу Збройним Силам. Наш матеріал із чергового пікету від Марка Ручки.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

ЗАХИЩАЮТЬ і ДОПОМОГАЮТЬ. Воїни 128-ї бригади ТрО Дніпра відновили ПЕРЕПРАВУ в прифронтовому селі

27.11.2023 14:17

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 27.11.2023

27.11.2023 8:37

Не можна бути осторонь захисту України, і слава всім нашим людям, які це розуміють – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

26.11.2023 21:10

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 26.11.2023

26.11.2023 9:37

Як пораненій війною ВІСЛЮЧЦІ Мамулі повернули втрачену ногу

25.11.2023 14:02

Чергова партія квадрокоптерів з Кам’янського відправилася на фронт.

25.11.2023 12:37
.