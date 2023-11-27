ЗАХИЩАЮТЬ і ДОПОМОГАЮТЬ. Воїни 128-ї бригади ТрО Дніпра відновили ПЕРЕПРАВУ в прифронтовому селі

27.11.2023 14:17

Військові кажуть, самі запропонували допомогу, бо бачили — проблема катастрофічна. Міст буквально розвалювався. Місцева влада ресурсів на ремонт — не мала, не було навіть спеціальної техніки. Про те, як бійці не лише захищають, а й допомагають у складні часи — в матеріалі Марка Ручки.

