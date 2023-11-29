АКСЕСУАРИ ІЗ СМІТТЯ! Як у Дніпрі виготовляють КОРИСНІ речі із ПЛАСТИКУ

29.11.2023 13:48

Жіночі сумочки, браслети, а ще лави, плитка для стелі та багато іншого. І всі ці оригінальні речі з пластику. Їх виготовляють у Дніпрі екосвідомі містяни на станції сортування та переробки. Про друге життя сміття дивіться далі

.