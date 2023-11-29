Понад 130 спортсменів виборювали нагороди на турнірі з БОКСУ імені О. Янченка у Кам’янському

29.11.2023 15:49

26 чемпіонів та ще стільки ж призерів. Це результати п’ятиденного Всеукраїнського турніру з боксу серед юніорів пам’яті Олександра Янченка

