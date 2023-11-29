У фокусі – оборона.! Який бюджет області на 2024 рік?

29.11.2023 17:14

На Дніпропетровщині пройшли громадські обговорення проєкту обласного бюджету на наступний рік. Нагальні питання – захист людей та допомога Збройним Силам. Особлива увага критичній інфраструктурі. Який маємо кошторис на 2024-ий та куди спрямують гроші?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

ПЕРЕЖИТИ БУРЕВІЙ! У Дніпрі вирує негода

29.11.2023 16:11

Понад 130 спортсменів виборювали нагороди на турнірі з БОКСУ імені О. Янченка у Кам’янському

29.11.2023 15:49

АКСЕСУАРИ ІЗ СМІТТЯ! Як у Дніпрі виготовляють КОРИСНІ речі із ПЛАСТИКУ

29.11.2023 13:48

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 29.11.2023

29.11.2023 8:06

Готуємо хороші далекобійні речі, щоб окупанти відчували українську силу – звернення Президента України

28.11.2023 20:36

СТРІЛЯЛИ з БОЙОВОГО гранатомета та керували УДАРНИМИ дронами!

28.11.2023 19:52
.