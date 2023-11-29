ПЕРЕЖИТИ БУРЕВІЙ! У Дніпрі вирує негода

29.11.2023 16:11

Поламані дерева, порвані дроти, потрощена зупинка та балкон, що дивом не впав на голову перехожих. Зранку надзвичайники попередили про грозу із сильним вітром та дощем. І перші наслідки буревію містяни відчули, щойно вийшли на вулицю

