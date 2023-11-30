Повернули з того світу. У Дніпрі медики врятували двох військових

30.11.2023 18:49

Повернули з того світу. У Дніпрі медики врятували двох військових, які отримали тяжкі поранення на фронті. Олексія доправили з Донеччини із травмами печінки, селезінки та складними переламами ноги. Анастасія під час наступу на Запорізькому напрямку підірвалася на міні. Як почуваються захисники та які прогнози лікарів 👇

