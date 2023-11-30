Обережно – сказ! Карантинні обмеження строком на 60 днів – до 10 січня 2024 року

30.11.2023 15:20

У Нікополі собака вкусив хвору лисицю. У декількох районах міста ввели карантинні обмеження строком на 60 днів – до 10 січня 2024 року. На цей період заборонені виставки, вигул, в’їзд та виїзд тварин. Чим небезпечний сказ, та як убезпечитись від цієї недуги 👇

Інші новини

