Як курсантка скрутила грабіжника

09.12.2023 11:08

Свій злочин чоловік скоїв в одному з магазинів міста. Дочекався доки продавець відвернувся, схопив з вітрини планшет та намагався накивати п’ятами. На заваді стала – молода та тендітна дівчина.
За допомогою яких прийомів Ганна знешкодила злодія 👇

