Забуті традиції КОЛЯДИ відроджують студенти з Дніпра

09.12.2023 16:58

На сцені влаштували справжнє свято – зі співами, танцями та розігруванням ритуальних сценок. Коляду, більш відому, як Свят-вечір, цього року відзначаємо за новим стилем – у ніч на 25 грудня. Чули нові колядки? 👇

