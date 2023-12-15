ОБЕРЕЖНО! Скажені собаки у Кривому Розі

15.12.2023 13:02

Жителі Саксаганського району Кривого Рогу скаржаться на численні зграї безпритульних собак. Від початку повномасштабної, кількість чотирилапих на вулицях зросла принаймні вдвічі, твердять зоозахисники. Як вирішити проблему?

