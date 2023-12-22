Які скарби приховувала вода Каховського моря?

22.12.2023 14:34

Історики кажуть, знахідкам може бути декілька сотень років. Точний вік знатимуть лише після спеціальної експертизи. Наразі артефакти знаходяться у Нікопольському краєзнавчому музеї. Про їхню неймовірну історію – наш репортаж.

