Прокуратура проти Філармонії. Чиїм коштом буде реставровано пам’ятку архітектури у Дніпрі?

28.12.2023 15:52

Цього тижня суд задовольнив позов прокуратури і зобов’язав якнайшвидше провести реставрацію. Нагадаємо, будівля є пам’яткою архітектури національного значення і багато років потребує відновлення. Прохання законне, вважають у керівництві обласної філармонії. Однак не розуміють, чому ця претензія лише до них.

