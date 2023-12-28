Інтерпайп НТЗ та АрселорМіттал Кривий Ріг попри війну – локомотиви промисловості України

28.12.2023 19:06

На металургійних підприємствах відзначають зростання виробництва та відновлення низки інвест проєктів. Кажуть, найбільша проблема – ускладнений експорт продукції. Зі станом справ на металургійних заводах Дніпропетровщини ознайомилась перша віцепрем’єрка, міністерка економіки Юлія Свириденко. Чи є рішення 👇

