Влучили в ТЕС? Наслідки нічної АТАКИ дронами по Дніпру

13.02.2024 17:34

Від звуків шахедів та вибухів близько опівночі здригнулося Дніпро. Гучно було у різних районах міста. Подекуди зникли світло та вода.

