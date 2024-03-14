Що ВИБУХНУЛО у будинку? У Дніпрі рятують півторарічну дівчинку та її маму з Донеччини

14.03.2024 13:35

Ледь не вбив власну родину. В їхньому будинку вибухнув невідомий боєприпас. Батько родини загинув на місці. В якому стані поранені та що стало причиною трагедії

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 14.03.2024

14.03.2024 7:29

Дуже важливо, щоб після російських ударів наші люди не залишалися наодинці з болем та проблемами – звернення Президента України

13.03.2024 23:01

Теракт у Кривому Розі. Шокуючі історії місцевих, які вижили під час ракетної атаки

13.03.2024 19:36

Невидимий вбивця! Вчаділа ціла родина! Що стало причиною трагедії і хто вижив?

13.03.2024 17:58

Є загиблі і поранені! Що відомо про наслідки ракетного удару по Кривому Рогу?

13.03.2024 12:50

Сучасний апарат для АНЕСТЕЗІЇ подарував Credit Agricole одній з дніпровських лікарень

13.03.2024 11:30
.