Удар по Дніпропетровщині. Ціль – енергетична інфраструктура. Які наслідки?

22.03.2024 12:40

Масована ракетна атака на область! Під ударом ворога була енергетична інфраструктура, пошкоджені житлові будинки. У Дніпрі, Кам’янському та Кривому Розі – перебої з електро, водо та теплопостачанням, зупинився електротранспорт.

