Не жіноче діло? У Дніпрі жінок-переселенок вчать ремонтувати автівки.

08.04.2024 21:06

Змінювали запобіжники та вчилися користуватися сканером. Не жіноче діло? У Дніпрі жінок-переселенок вчать ремонтувати автівки – знаходити під капотом проблеми та самотужки їх розв’язувати. Без страху забруднитися та з бажанням опанувати нову професію до занять долучились майже 20 жінок.

