РОСІЯНИН вбив двох українських військових у Німеччині! Хто і чому нападає на українців за кордоном?

29.04.2024 21:34

Холоднокровне вбивство українських військових у Німеччині! Двоє бійців, які проходили реабілітацію, загинули від ножових поранень у самому центрі міста Мурнау. За попередніми даними нападник – росіянин! Що відомо про мотиви вбивці та чому кількість подібних інцидентів за кордоном зростає?

