Допомога медикам та військовим! Передали медичних розхідників на $50 000

22.05.2024 15:15

Вісім палет, заповнених медичними розхідниками вартістю близько 50 тисяч доларів. До Дніпра прибула масштабна партія допомоги від американських волонтерів. Її зібрали благодійники фондів “Милосердя та Здоров’я” і “Мрія”. Що саме отримали лікарні нашого міста та кому ще надали допомогу?

