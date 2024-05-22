ОБЕРЕЖНО змія у гаражі! Як в майстерню потрапив червонокнижний плазун?

22.05.2024 16:24

Змія влізла в гараж і налякала власника. Незвичайна подія сталася у Дніпрі на одному з житломасивів. Поліцію викликати стривожений чоловік не став, але зателефонував знайомому серпентологу та викликав знімальну групу 11 каналу. Чи вдалося упіймати спритного гада і як склалася його подальша доля?

