Декомунізація “Дніпропетровська”. Стелу зі старою назвою міста знесуть. Що буде на її місці?

11.06.2024 14:59

На Слобожанському проспекті розпочали демонтаж стели з назвою Дніпропетровськ. Чому вирішили прибрати об’єкт саме зараз? Та що зведуть на її місці?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Бізнес у скрутні часи! Партія “Удар” запросила підприємців до круглого столу аби допомогти

11.06.2024 13:59

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 11.06.2024

11.06.2024 10:34

В’їхав у натовп просто на пішохідному переході! Смертельна автотроща у Дніпрі

10.06.2024 19:28

Запізнення може коштувати життя! Чи поступаються водії “швидкій”? Рейд дорогами Дніпра

10.06.2024 15:33

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.30 10.06.2024

10.06.2024 11:19

Готуємо для України нові домовленості з європейськими партнерами, зокрема з Німеччиною – звернення Президента

09.06.2024 20:54
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com