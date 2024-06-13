Досі розбирають завали… Наслідки ракетного удару по Кривому Рогу. Як люди оговтуються після атаки?

13.06.2024 17:35

Російський удар по житловому сектору забрав життя дев’ятьох людей. Ще понад тридцять поранених. На місці атаки місцеві досі розгрібають завали. Квартири будинку, що опинився в епіцентрі вибуху – геть потрощені. Що розповідають люди та в якому стані постраждалі?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Розтрощений будинок занепадає! Чому досі не відновлюють житло, яке розтрощила російська ракета?

13.06.2024 14:24

Ракетний удар рф по Кривому Рогу! Є загиблі та поранені. Що відомо з місця атаки?

13.06.2024 11:49

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 13.06.2024

13.06.2024 11:09

Суд над горе-матір’ю, що хотіла продати власного сина! Яке рішення прийняли судді?

12.06.2024 20:19

З ВІЛ, онкологією та розладами психіки – до ЗСУ! Як правильно підготуватися до ВЛК? Поради юристів

12.06.2024 15:36

Недитячий скандал у Верхньодніпровську! Чому закривають дитсадок? Всі деталі тут!

12.06.2024 14:14
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com