Щуряча навала у Дніпрі! Гризуни вже нападають на людей! Чому їх так багато та що з ними робити?

14.06.2024 14:51

Уважно дивіться під ноги, бо містом бігають велетенські щури. Дніпряни скажаться на непроханих сусідів. Гризуни заполонили ледь не кожен смітник. Чому комунальники не боряться з щурачим бумом та до чого це може призвести?

