Охорона нардепа Тищенка напала на військового! Гучний скандал у Дніпрі! Що про це каже поліція?

21.06.2024 18:55

Нардеп проти ексвійськового! Гучна бійка у Дніпрі, подробиці якої вже другу добу обговорює вся країна! Невідомі у балаклавах з оточення нардепа Тищенка побили ветерана! Що спровокувало бійку, як все пояснуює народний обранець та що кажуть в поліції?

