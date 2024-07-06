Світлофори не працюють! Суцільні ЗАТОРИ і ДТП у Дніпрі. Як влада і поліція вирішують проблему?

06.07.2024 14:59

Ні пройти, ні проїхати! Кілометрові тягнучки та затори на перехрестях Дніпра. Відключення світла суттєво вплинуло на роботу світлофорів. Так у місті побільшало ДТП, а пішоходи часто не можуть безпечно перейти дорогу. Чи розв’язує проблему міськрада та що кажуть в поліції?

