Моторошний Теракт у Спальному Районі! Деталі Шокуючої Смерті Чиновника з Дніпра

04.04.2025 16:47
Video thumbnail for youtube video esvxauvcnq8

У спальному районі Дніпра на житловому масиві Придніпровськ невідомі підірвали машину Юрія Федька – керівника лівобережної адміністрації. Разом із ним в салоні автівки була його дружина.

Правоохоронці вже заявили – це був цілеспрямований теракт. Серед версії російський слід та умисне вбивство!

